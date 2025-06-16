Paris Jackson hits back after being slammed for concert on the anniversary of dad Michael Jackson's death Paris Jackson has defended her decision to open for Incubus on the anniversary of dad Michael Jackson's death. SHARE SHARE Paris Jackson has slammed critics who took issue with her for having a concert on the anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death

Paris Jackson has hit back after being criticised for having a concert booked on the 16th anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death.

The late King of Pop passed away at the age of 50, on June 25, 2009, from acute propofol intoxication, which led to cardiac arrest, and his 27-year-old daughter has defended her decision to open for Incubus on the milestone.

Paris will play Bridgestone, Nashville on that day, but explained that as a support act, she doesn't pick the dates.

She reacted in a video on her Instagram Stories: “One of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family.

“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you’re first of three, and you’re not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform or what time you go on stage to perform, or what city you perform in.”





She continued: “First of three also doesn’t get a tour bus. You get maybe a sprinter van, which I’ve done before when I’ve got a band with me. But I’m not going to have my band with me this time.

“It’s just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé (musician Justin Long.) So we’re gonna be in a soccer mum van.

“This feels like [Incubus is] doing me a favour by bringing me out on tour.

“So [what], I’m gonna tell ’em, ’Sorry, guys, we can’t perform on this date?"

The irked star signed off the post: “F*** you.”