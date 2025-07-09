Yungblud on bed rest as he postpones Dundee gig after being hit with tonsilitis Yungblud will sit out his Dundee gig this week after being told to go to bed for two days to avoid causing any damage to his voice. SHARE SHARE Yungblud has postponed his gig in Dundee after coming down with tonsilitis

Yungblud has been forced to reschedule his concert in Dundee on Thursday (10.07.25) after coming down with tonsillitis.

The Fleabag rocker has postponed his set at LiveHouse in the Scottish city to avoid causing "any damage to my voice" and admits he needs to find the time to have his tonsils removed.

The rocker - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - still plans to play Liverpool on Friday (11.07.25).

Yungblud announced on his Instagram Stories: "Dundee, I have some bad news. This morning I was diagnosed with tonsillitis.

"I'm trying to get them out, but I need to find some time as obviously I'm on the road all the time. The doctor has asked me to stay in bed for two days to make sure I don't do any damage to my voice.

"I'm so sorry I never wanna let any of you down these intimate shows me so much to me. Being close to you all means so much to me.

"I'm gonna have to reschedule the show for a later date but I'll be there in Liverpool on Friday."

He signed off the message: "Information will be provided in the coming days. I love you all."

Yungblud has had a busy few days, he performed Changes at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, on July 5, before dashing to Belgium to play Rock Werchter that same day.

On Thursday night (08.07.25), he performed an intimate show at Kingston's PRYZM, which was attended by Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler. Check out the footage here.



