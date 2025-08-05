Yungblud opens first ever store and fanclub in London Yungblud has announced on social media that he will be opening his first ever store and fanclub in London. SHARE SHARE Yungblud will be opening his first-ever store and fanclub in London on 7 August

Yungblud is opening a new space in London for his fans to enjoy.

The singer-songwriter announced via social media that he’ll open his “first ever store and fanclub” in the city on 7 August.

He referred to his store on X as “beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatised” and said it’s “the biggest party” he has ever thrown.

Situated at 20 Denmark Street, the location holds great significance for the singer.

He said: "This street, Denmark Street has paved the way for The Best of British music since the 1950s. I grew up on the street. It has always been my dream to have a building here.”

