Hybe denies BTS and Michael Jackson collaboration rumours for tribute album BTS's record label has shut down rumours of a collaboration between the K-pop superstars and Michael Jackson. Hybe released a statement claiming BTS has no involvement in the rumoured Michael Jackson tribute album

There won’t be a BTS and Michael Jackson collaboration anytime soon.

BTS’ record label Hybe declared “the group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity” after the internet was ablaze with rumours of a collaboration.

In a statement posted to X, the company said: “BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project.”

Amid the allegations, the K-pop record label added: “We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.

“We express our sincere gratitude to fans for continuously showing support for BTS. We remain fully committed to supporting the artists and their endeavours. Thank you.”

Rumours spread quickly after The Irish Sun reported that the K-pop boy band visited the Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland and recorded an unreleased Michael Jackson track.

The publication spoke to Paul Dunning, owner of the Grouse Lodge studio where Michael stayed in 2006 with family to record an unreleased album.

Paul claimed that “sessions started last year” and BTS had visited the studio to record one of Michael’s unreleased songs.

He added that “there’s about ten more” songs on the tribute album written for Michael by collaborators the late King of Pop worked with in Ireland such as producer Rodney Jerkins.

He revealed that Michael's estate has approved of releasing the tribute dubbed “Jackson’s Next thriller” along with a documentary covering the late singer’s time in Ireland.

The studio boss said: “Michael’s estate told me to plough ahead with this because like me, they see it as a tribute to Michael.

“And for the documentary we’re going to get everyone’s memory of working with Michael in Ireland.”

However, in a screenshot obtained by Buzzing Pop on X, Michael’s team declared in an email that “any claims that the Estate authorised and/or supports the project are false”.

BTS are set to make their comeback as a full group in March 2026 now that all seven members have completed mandatory military service in their homeland, according to The Korea Herald.