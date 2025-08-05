Justin Timberlake’s *NSYNC bandmate praises him for “battling” Lyme disease during tour Justin Timberlake's *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick praised the singer for battling Lyme disease while on tour. SHARE SHARE Justin Timberlake received praise from *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick following his Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake has been praised by his *NSYNC bandmate following his Lyme disease diagnosis.

Chris Kirkpatrick took to Instagram to express his thoughts on Justin’s revelation that he is suffering from the bacterial infection.

The 53-year-old posted a heartwarming group photo of himself with Justin and *NSYNC members Lance Bass and JC Chasez.

In his Instagram caption he wrote: “Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out, while still getting on that stage night after night, was something I'll never forget.

"The long days, the travel, the exhaustion — and yet, he never gave up. No complaints, no excuses — just heart, grit and pure determination. That kind of resilience is rare.”

Chris lovingly called the SexyBack singer his “little bro” and that he “couldn't be more proud to call him my friend”.

The 44-year-old singer announced on 31 July that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and a source told People Magazine he had been ill for "months" before the diagnosis, although he ploughed on with his tour regardless.

