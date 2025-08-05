Chappell Roan says there will be ‘at least’ a five-year wait for second album Chappell Roan predicts there will be ‘at least’ a five-year wait for her next album. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan confessed there will be 'at least' a five-year wait for her next album

Chappell Roan fans may have to endure a long wait for the singer’s next full album.

The Pink Pony Club singer revealed she has not begun work on her follow-up album to the critically acclaimed The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, she admitted: “The second project doesn’t exist yet.

“There is no album. There is no collection of songs.”

She added that it took her five years to write her first project and she’s not a songwriter “that can pump it out”.

The 27-year-old singer also expressed how social media harms her and her art.

