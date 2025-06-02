'I have the urge to ask her if she's OK': Miley Cyrus shares fears for Sabrina Carpenter Miley Cyrus worries Sabrina Carpenter will get "fried" as a result of her busy schedule. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus worries about younger stars

The 33-year-old star - who shot to fame in Disney show 'Hannah Montana' when she was just 14 years old - believes young performers should be offered regular therapy sessions and she is particularly concerned about the welfare of singers such as the 'Espresso' hitmaker because of their hectic schedules.

