Lottery Winners recruit Nickelback's Chad Kroeger for new song Ragdoll Lottery Winners are back with a new collaboration with none other than Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. SHARE SHARE Lottery Winners release new song 'Ragdoll' with Chad Kroeger

Lottery Winners have teamed up with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger on their latest single, 'Ragdoll'.

The new track sees bassist Katie Lloyd takeover lead vocals from frontman Thom Rylance.

The collaboration came after the band opened for the Canadian rock veterans Nickelback on their UK and European tour.

Lloyd said: “It’s so surreal to have gone from growing up listening to Nickelback, to getting to play a full arena tour with them last year, and now I’m singing a duet with Chad Kroeger!

"This song is about one of those relationships I think we’ve all unfortunately had that isn’t good for you, but you find it difficult to break away from. Luckily, I did, and this song is about that.”

Kroeger commented: “After I heard the demo, the melody was welded in my head for a few days straight. I knew we could do something fun together and I’m glad we did!”

The music video has just gone live, with Lloyd adding: “The video for Ragdoll has been our most ambitious yet, we had to build a full doll house stage set design, and Chad being in Canada meant we had to be creative with incorporating him into the video too! I’m really proud of what we achieved with it.”

The song is the latest single from Lottery Winners' upcoming album 'KOKO', which lands on Friday (21.03.25).

It follows the singles ‘Turn Around’, ‘Dirt and Gold’ featuring Frank Turner, ‘UFO’, ‘Superpower’, and ‘You Again’ featuring Reverend and The Makers.

Britpop stars Shed Seven also feature on the song 'The Ceiling'.

'KOKO' is the follow-up to their 2023 chart-topper 'Anxiety Replacement Therapy', which featured Boy George, Shaun Ryder and Frank Turner.

Meanwhile, Lottery Winners will be supporting pop legend Robbie Williams at huge venues including the Emirates Stadium in London, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, Bath’s Royal Crescent, and the Co-Op Arena in Manchester, as well as across Europe.

The band will celebrate their release week with a pop-up shop in Leigh Spinners Mill, and also an out-store tour through April. Head to the Lottery Winners' social media channels for more info.





'KOKO' tracklisting:

1. Superpower

2. You Again (feat. Reverend and the Makers)

3. Panic Attack

4. UFO

5. Ragdoll (feat. Chad Kroeger)

6. Struggling

7. Turn Around

8. Monaco

9. Three Wishes

10. Dirt and Gold (feat. Frank Turner)

11. The Ceiling (feat. Shed Seven)

12. Keep On Keeping On



