Jessie J vows to 'beat' breast cancer at final show before surgery Pop star Jessie J vowed to "beat" breast cancer during an emotional speech at her final show before she undergoes surgery. Jessie J's last performance before cancer treatment was at Capital's Summertime Ball

The 37-year-old pop star went public with her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month revealing she is battling an "early" form of the disease and is scheduled to have an operation later in the year - and she used her performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (15.06.25) to tell fans she's planning to overcome her health issues.

