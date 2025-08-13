Taylor Swift hints at working with Max Martin and Shellback for new album Taylor Swift has hinted at producers Max Martin and Shellback being on her new album following the release of her Spotify playlist. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift has hinted that Max Martin and Shellback will be featured on her new album

Taylor Swift has hinted that producers Max Martin and Shellback have worked on her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The title of the Blank Space singer’s album was revealed by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce in a teaser for her upcoming appearance on their New Heights podcast.

Shortly after the big reveal, fans spotted billboards in New York and Nashville advertising Taylor’s new Spotify playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you.

The playlist contains 22 tracks, all of which are from her back catalogue and produced by studio wizzes Max Martin and Shellback, who have famously worked on her previous projects such as Red, 1989, and Reputation.

