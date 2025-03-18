Fontaines D.C. cancel multiple shows due to frontman's emergency The punk-rock band has been forced to cancel shows in South America due to frontman Grian Chatten needing “urgent medical attention”. SHARE SHARE The punk-rock band has been forced to cancel shows in South America due to frontman Grian Chatten needing 'urgent medical attention'

Fontaines D.C. have cancelled multiple South American shows due to a medical emergency.

The Irish punk-rock band — famous for tracks ‘Starburster’ and ‘Boys in the Better Land’ — announced this week that they were forced to cancel multiple shows on their ‘Romance’ tour due to frontman Grian Chatten needing “urgent medical attention”.

The 29-year-old singer posted to the band’s Instagram Story: “I am devastated to announce that, due to a herniated disc, we must cancel our show in Mexico tomorrow night and our forthcoming dates in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

“I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go onstage, but I have been advised today that I require urgent medical attention.”

Fontaines D.C. had already been to Japan, Australia, and New Zealand and were slated to play Mexico City on Tuesday (18.03.25) and at various festivals including Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil throughout the rest of March, until news of Chatten’s injury.

He continued: “We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can’t play for you.”

Fontaines D.C. released their Grammy nominated fourth studio album, 'Romance', in 2024.

The US leg of the ‘Romance’ tour kicks off April 17 and their European tour on June 7. The band will play the UK starting July 5 at London’s Finsbury Park, with additional stops in Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Manchester.