FKA Twigs 'completely devastated' to postpone North American Eusexua tour due to visa mishap

The British electronic dance music artist — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — has been forced to postpone the North American dates of her ‘Eusexua’ tour because her visa paperwork was not submitted in a "timely manner".

The 37-year-old star said on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (25.03.25): “Today I was informed that production did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform. So that means by no choice of my own I will have to pull out of my New York, Chicago, and Toronto shows.”

The cancelled shows include Chicago on March 26 and 27, Toronto on March 30 and 31, and New York City on April 3 and 4, and were to be her first shows stateside in six years.

FKA Twigs added that the Canadian date was impacted because it would have been "complex" to fit in.

She said: “For those of you who are wondering why I have to pull out of Toronto because it's not part of the United States, it's because of routing and just the complex beast that touring is.

“I don't take this lightly. I'm completely devastated, to be honest with you, and completely heartbroken. All I want to do is be there with you and bring Eusexua to you.”

“I’ve not performed in the USA since 2019 and it really feels like a home away from home. This is just such a huge blow and I feel super let down. I’m looking into how and why this happened and I’m making sure I have the support to correct this.”

FKA Twigs said she would reschedule the affected shows and release more information soon.

The ‘Eusexua’ tour is in support of FKA Twigs' third studio album of the same name.