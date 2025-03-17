Check out the new names added to Charli xcx's party girl LIDO Festival lineup Charli xcx has added some more collaborators to her stacked party girl LIDO Festival bill. SHARE SHARE Charli XCX's party girl LIDO Festival lineup has some new names on the bill

Charli xcx has added Gesaffelstein, Jodie Harsh, Magdalena Bay and Yseult to her party girl LIDO Festival bill.

The Grammy winner is not only headlining her first-ever UK festival at the inaugural series at London's Victoria Park on Saturday, June 14, but the 'Apple' hitmaker has also personally selected the line-up for the day, including her 'Brat' collaborators 070 Shake, A. G. Cook, Bladee, Kelly Lee Owens, The Dare and The Japanese House.

And she's just unveiled new names joining her at the event.

French producer and composer Gesaffelstein contributed to Charli's tracks 'I Might Say Something Stupid' and 'B2B' on her record-breaking album 'Brat'.

Harsh previously had Charli play her club night Feel It in association with live music venue Omeara, while the DJ and drag queen collaborated with the late electronic music pioneer SOPHIE to co-produce the track 'Secret (Shh)' for Charli's 2016 'Vroom Vroom' EP.

Synth pop stars Magdalena Bay previously opened for Charli on her 'Crash The Live Tour'.

French singer-songwriter Yseult, meanwhile, is known for working with huge names including Kanye West, Black Eyed Peas, Rema, Anitta, Pabllo Vittar, and Shygirl.

LIDO 2025 will also see headline performances from Massive Attack (June 6), Jamie xx (June 7 and London Grammar (June 15), while there will also be an Outbreak Fest (hardcore punk festival) takeover on June 13.

Head to www.lidofestival.co.uk for tickets.



