A. G. Cook dedicates Producer of the Year BRIT to the late SOPHIE A. G. Cook has been named Producer of the Year ahead of Saturday's (01.03.25) BRIT Awards.

The studio wizard - who is also known for his work with Troye Sivan and the late electronic music pioneer SOPHIE - follows in the footsteps of Chase and Status, David Guetta and Calvin Harris in being bestowed with the accolade.

Cook has dedicated his BRIT to SOPHIE – who died in a tragic accident in 2021, at the age of 34 – who he says is “still a driving force for producers everywhere”.

He commented: “As someone who’s always felt like a bit of an outsider, I’m very flattered to be recognised by The BRITs. From the early PC Music days to the Charli mixtapes and beyond, I’ve been lucky to work on so much music that I truly believe in. In particular, I’d like to dedicate this moment to SOPHIE, whose vision and artistry is still a driving force for producers everywhere."

As well as taking over mainstream pop with ‘Brat’ last year, Cook released his first solo album not on PC Music – the label he founded in 2013 and helped popularise the hyperpop genre.

‘Britpop’ – which features Charli on the title track – was described as “a three-part, 24-song odyssey through Cook’s weird, wonderful, and wildly eclectic sonic universe, the record spans the full breadth of his agenda setting, genre bending vision of pop.”

The 24-song collection – which arrived via Cook’s New Alias label - was much lauded by critics and fans alike.

Cook has previously earned Grammy nominations for his work with longtime collaborator Charli and Beyoncé.

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) and Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2025, said: "What a year A. G. Cook has had - from his expansive solo record Britpop to the world beating Brat, he has pushed the boundaries and delivered incredible music. He is a true creative and has worked with the world's biggest artists - always getting the best out of them and helping them evolve their sound. Congratulations to A. G. on being crowned the 2025 Producer of the Year."

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard take place on Saturday (01.03.25) and will be broadcast live from 8.15pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player - from The O2 arena, hosted by Jack Whitehall.