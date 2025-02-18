Sam Fender and Lola Young confirmed to perform at BRITs 2025 Sam Fender and Lola Young will take to the stage at the BRIT Awards. SHARE SHARE Sam Fender is among the performers for this year's BRIT Awards

Sam Fender and Lola Young are the final names added to the lineup for the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard.

The 30-year-old star is up for British Artist of the Year and Best Rock/Alternative Act at the upcoming music bash - which takes place on March 1 at London's The O2 arena - and will take to the stage with his band for a special performance.

Sam - who already has two BRITs to his name - said: “Me and the band are so excited to perform at The BRIT Awards this year - we can’t wait to get up on that stage again!”

The 'Messy' hitmaker - who was nominated for the BRITs' Rising Star Award in 2021 - will also perform on the night.

Lola, 24, gushed: “I am super excited and grateful to be performing at The BRIT Awards this year. It’s a dream come true and an absolute honour to share this moment alongside so many incredible artists. To be nominated is a huge achievement for me and I’m so thankful for all the support I’ve received.”

Previously confirmed performers include JADE, Myles Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and The Last Dinner Party, all of which have received nominations.

The Beatles, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Chappell Roan are also among this year's nominees.

The live show will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX and hosted by Jack Whitehall.



