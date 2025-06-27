KATSEYE drop genre-splicing EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS KATSEYE are back with a new EP that switches things up once again. SHARE SHARE KATSEYE have released their eagerly anticipated EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS

The Los Angeles-based K-pop-style girl group - who formed on the reality show Dream Academy - have served up the follow-up to 2024's SIS (Soft Is Strong), including the recently released singles, Gabriela, the "Gen Z Jolene" (Dolly Parton), and Gameboy.

Gabriela boasts the group's first Spanish verse by Daniela, who is a first-generation Latina American.

Andrew Watt (Lady Gaga, Jungkook) and John Ryan (Sabrina Carpenter) produced the song.

Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba stars in the accompanying promo, in which KATSEYE pays homage to telenovelas, "a beloved cornerstone of Latino culture."

Alba plays the high-powered CEO of Gabriela Enterprises. When she announces she’s searching for a successor to take over the reins of her company, the boardroom erupts into chaos as each member of KATSEYE tries to claw their way to the top.

KATSEYE said: “Our music video for ‘Gabriela’ is vibrant, colourful, dramatic, and full of heart.

“We leaned into the world of telenovelas because they’re iconic and over-the-top in the best possible way – from the acting to hair and wardrobe. We tried to honour that spirit while having fun with the concept. It’s all love, all homage, and definitely all drama!"

KATSEYE - comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea) – performed the EP's lead single, Gnarly, at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards on June 21.

On the EP's release day (27.06.25), the girls have an event in Hollywood, in partnership with Urban Outfitters, and a sold-out album signing at Barnes and Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday (28.06.25).