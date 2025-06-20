WATCH: KATSEYE drop Gabriela music video starring Jessica Alba KATSEYE have shared the new song Gabriela and the music video starring a Marvel star. SHARE SHARE KATSEYE have released the new song Gabriela

KATSEYE have shared their new single and video for Gabriela - starring Jessica Alba.

The Los Angeles-based K-pop-style girl group - who formed on the reality show Dream Academy - have shared the second single from their upcoming EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, set for release on June 27.

Gabriela is described as "a Gen Z Jolene" (Dolly Parton), "a side-eye warning wrapped in hip-swaying rhythms".

The track also boasts the group's first Spanish verse by Daniela, who is a first-generation Latina American.

Andrew Watt (Lady Gaga, Jungkook) and John Ryan (Sabrina Carpenter) produced the song.

Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba stars in the accompanying promo, in which KATSEYE pays homage to telenovelas, "a beloved cornerstone of Latino culture."

Alba plays the high-powered CEO of Gabriela Enterprises. When she announces she’s searching for a successor to take over the reins of her company, the boardroom erupts into chaos as each member of KATSEYE tries to claw their way to the top.

KATSEYE said: “Our music video for ‘Gabriela’ is vibrant, colourful, dramatic, and full of heart.

“We leaned into the world of telenovelas because they’re iconic and over-the-top in the best possible way – from the acting to hair and wardrobe. We tried to honour that spirit while having fun with the concept. It’s all love, all homage, and definitely all drama!"

KATSEYE - comprising Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea) – will perform the EP's lead single, Gnarly, at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards on June 21.



