Leigh-Anne, Sunday (1994) and Skye Newman set for Reading and Leeds 2025 More than 80 new names have been added to the lineup for this year's Reading and Leeds festivals. SHARE SHARE Leigh-Anne

Leigh-Anne from Little Mix and buzzy indie band Sunday (1994) are among the new additions to Reading and Leeds 2025.

Joining former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne on the Chevron Stage will be Charlotte Plank, Still Woozy, Late Night Drive Home and LYVIA.

The Festival Republic Stage will host Sunday (1994), plus Skye Newman, Bartees Strange, Any Young Mechanic, and Sunday (1994) for both sites. Chloe Qisha, Freak Slug, Jo Hill and Ben Ellis.

Sunday (1994), who will play Reading's Richmond Park on Saturday August 23, and Leeds' Bramham Park on Sunday August 24, commented: “You met us on Monday, took us for a drink on Tuesday, made love to us on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and now you get to chill with Sunday (1994) at Reading and Leeds.”

Waterparks and Demae will also play the main stages at both sites.

This year's headliners include Travis Scott, Chappell Roan, Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon.

Festival-goers can also expect performances from the likes of AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari, Bloc Party, Trippie Redd, Conan Gray, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Kooks, Wallows and many more.

Meanwhile, Sunday (1994) recently announced a 12-date UK tour for November.

In support of their acclaimed second EP Devotion, the transatlantic trio - comprising Paige Turner from Los Angeles, Lee Newell from Slough, England and Puma - will hit the road later this year.

The jaunt will kick off at Manchester’s Gorilla on November 6, and conclude at London’s iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden on November 20. Tickets go on sale on June 13 at 10am BST HERE.

The tour follows stellar sets at the likes of London’s Village Underground and The Great Escape festival.

Sunday (1994) drew acclaim with their 2024 self-titled EP, which boasted the viral tune Tired Boy.



