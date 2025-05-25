'The numbers I see on a screen are insane, but it'll never touch this': TikTok sensation Skye Newman shines at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 Skye Newman is TikTok's brightest star - and she sure shined bright at Radio 1's Big Weekend. SHARE SHARE Skye Newman

Undoubtedly, the biggest new artist award of the weekend goes to Skye Newman.

Long before she takes to the intimate BBC Introducing stage, her young audience are already chanting her name.

With a huge TikTok following and two songs in the top 20 already, it doesn’t take long to see why she’s fast becoming one of the biggest names in British music.

The emotional singer admitted: “I ain’t even started and you’ve already got me in tears."

She continued: “I can’t believe there are so many people here to listen to me… I’m a bit overwhelmed but I’m gonna do my best."

She might be feeling nervous, but you’d never tell – her soulful voice is a once in a generation.

Accompanied by just a pianist, her raspy range is extraordinary - and delivers a similar wow moment to Celeste and Lola Young.

“The numbers I see on a screen are insane, but it’ll never touch this,” she beams before breakthrough singalong hit ‘Hairdresser’ sees every phone in the vicinity hoisted into the air.

“You’re going to ruin my make-up,” she adds before closing with ‘Family Matters’.

After promising that she’ll be back, Newman signs off by thanking the audience for their support.

“To anyone that relates to my music that’s in the depths of pain, I support you all just as much as you support me,” she says, leaving the stage on a poignant note: “I don’t think you realise that the people that have listened to my music have f******ing saved me.”

Her trajectory is clear – and it’s unlikely that she’ll be playing stages of this size for long.

Skye Newman is a born star.