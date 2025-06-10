Your new favourite indie band, Sunday (1994), announce November UK tour Sunday (1994) are touring the UK this November in support of their latest EP, Devotion. SHARE SHARE Sunday (1994) are touring the UK this November in support of their second EP Devotion

Buzzy Indie band Sunday (1994) have announced a 12-date UK tour for November.

In support of their acclaimed second EP Devotion, the transatlantic trio - comprising Paige Turner from Los Angeles, Lee Newell from Slough, England and Puma - will hit the road later this year.

The jaunt will kick off at Manchester’s Gorilla on November 6, and conclude at London’s iconic Electric Ballroom in Camden on November 20. Tickets go on sale on June 13 at 10am BST HERE.

The tour follows stellar sets at the likes of London’s Village Underground and The Great Escape festival.

Sunday (1994) drew acclaim with their 2024 self-titled EP, which boasted the viral tune Tired Boy.

On its follow-up, the band said: “A wild-hearted companion to our first. Each song converses, conspires, or is a continuation of one that came before. Which basically means they’re connected. You have to figure out which ones and how. Answers on a postcard.”

The trio describe themselves as "self-confessed cinephiles" with their band name "stylised to resemble a film title", noting “our biopic would be Dumb and Dumber directed by Federico Fellini.”

A press release added: "The name is also a nod to Turner’s Italian heritage with cherished family gatherings on Sunday evenings, where the food was plentiful and the music very loud."

Sunday (1994)'s November 2025 tour dates:

6th - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

7th - Birkenhead, UK - Future Yard

8th - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

10th - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House

11th - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

12th - Sheffield, UK - Yellow Arch Studios

13th - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

14th - Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

15th - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

18th - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

19th - Brighton, UK Green Door Store

20th - London, UK - Electric Ballroom



