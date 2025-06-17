Calum Hood to make 5 Seconds of Summer his 'full focus' after releasing debut solo album Calum Hood has teased that 5 Seconds of Summer will reunite now his debut solo album is out of the way. SHARE SHARE Calum Hood will turn his full attention to 5 Seconds of Summer after releasing his debut solo album

Calum Hood says his "full focus" will be 5 Seconds of Summer after "celebrating" his debut solo album.

The 29-year-old Aussie released his debut solo album ORDER chaos ORDER last week (13.06.25), and after shutting down rumours the boy band had split, Calum has revealed he plans to turn all of his attention onto 5SOS shortly.

He told The Official Charts Company: "I think after I release this, my full focus will be on 5 Seconds of Summer. It'll be really fun to be back with the lads and just, you know, doing what we do best. But yeah, for the next two or three weeks, it'll just be releasing the album, celebrating it, and then just letting it live. I'll be able to finally stop hearing myself talk about it and just let it exist!"

Calum says the other lads in the band - Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings - have all been supportive of one another's other ventures but they are "very conscious" that the band keeps "moving".

He explained: "Yeah, I think it's important [that we always come back to the band]. I mean, look, I just love the guys, so I want them to do what makes them happy... but it's [also] something that we are very conscious of working at. Like, if we were caught sleeping at the wheel, then it could probably be disastrous. But I don't think we're switched off in any way, I think we're very conscious of the moving parts and how [the band is] continually moving, and it's really exciting to us. And, you know, everyone's been really supportive of everything, so I'm feeling good."

Addressing the breakup gossip, Calum recently insisted the group is "thriving".

Speaking at an intimate solo gig at Pleasure Club in Newtown last Thursday (12.06.25) for Nova's Red Room, Calum was quoted by the DailyMail.com as saying: : "Emphatically, 5SOS is not over and actually, quite thriving.

"This might be a bit weird to people but we revel in doing things people think we shouldn't do.'

