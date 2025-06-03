Win 2 tickets to the Forever Now Festival! Find out how you can win 2 tickets to the 'Forever Now Festival' taking place on June 22! SHARE SHARE Win two tickets to the Forever Now Festival

On Sunday 22 June 2025, the first ever edition of Forever Now will take place at the legendary venue The National Bowl, Milton Keynes.

A true celebration of alternative culture, the event will explore the cultural phenomenon of the dark side of creativity, featuring many of the greatest pioneers of new wave, post-punk, psychedelia and alternative rock.

From electronic innovators Kraftwerk to punk icon Billy Idol and alt-rock legends The The, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs and The Jesus and Mary Chain, the festival will be a unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature, with a line-up unlike any other in the UK.

Other unmissable acts include Public Image Ltd, Berlin, John McKay, Theatre of Hate, She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay.

At the launch of Forever Now UK Decay musician Steve 'Abbo' Abbott praised Taylor Swift for embodying the punk spirit that exists in the acts on the bill.

Tickets are available now HERE

Contact Music is offering one lucky reader the chance to win 2 tickets to Forever Now.

To enter the competition look out for our Forever Now Competition posts on X / Facebook / TikTok and do the following:

Like the post

Follow our page

Repost for an extra entry

This competition is being run on X / Facebook / TikTok and multiple entries are allowed via all platforms.

The winner will be chosen by 5pm GMT on Friday, 13 June, 2025.

Terms and Conditions:

The closing date for the competition is 13.06.25. The prize offered is general admission tickets to Forever Now, taking place on Sunday 22 June 2025, for two adults.

For more information, visit forevernowfestival.co.uk.

Train tickets, fuel, parking, meals, drinks and accommodation are NOT included.

If the winner is unable to attend, no alternative will be offered, and the prize will be offered to the next runner-up







