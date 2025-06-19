Report: BLACKPINK to return with new music in early July BLACKPINK look set to release new music next month. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK are said to be gearing up to release new music in July

BLACKPINK look set to make their return with new music in early July.

A report by K-media outlet JTBC Entertainment reported the impending activity.

The article noted: "The new song is said to have a new feel while retaining BLACKPINK's existing charm, raising expectations."

Another outlet, Top Star News, also claimed to have had communications with the K-pop girl group's label, YG Entertainment, who told them: "We ask that you confirm this through an official promotion in the future."

It was recently confirmed that BLACKPINK had started shooting a music video for their first song since 2022's Born Pink album.

YG Entertainment revealed the girls - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - were reunited and working with a "famous director" on June 6.

A statement read: "We are shooting the music video in partnership with a famous director from overseas.

"It will be an iconic video that comprises all of BLACKPINK's identity and music."





No release date was given, however, YG added: "You can look forward to the special project to prove the reputation of BLACKPINK, which has become a global leading artist."

The Sour Candy hitmakers have been busy in the studio working on a new album.

Lisa - who released her debut album Lalisa back in 2021 - recently revealed she and her bandmates had reunited and are "super excited" to prepare new music for their fans.

In an interview with Variety, the White Lotus actress spilled: “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

With regards to the wait for their first album, Lisa said: “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

BLACKPINK are due to kick off their Deadline World Tour on July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.



