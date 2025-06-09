BLACKPINK start shooting music video for first new music since 2022 BLACKPINK are busy preparing a new music video with a top director. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK have begun work on a new music video for their first music since 2022

BLACKPINK have started shooting a music video for their first song since 2022's Born Pink album.

The K-pop girl group's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed the girls - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - were reunited and working with a "famous director" on Friday (06.06.25).

A statement read: "We are shooting the music video in partnership with a famous director from overseas.

"It will be an iconic video that comprises all of BLACKPINK's identity and music."

No release date was given, however, YG added: "You can look forward to the special project to prove the reputation of BLACKPINK, which has become a global leading artist."

The Sour Candy hitmakers have been busy in the studio working on a new album.





Lisa - who released her debut album Lalisa back in 2021 - recently revealed she and her bandmates had reunited and are "super excited" to prepare new music for their fans.

In an interview with Variety, the White Lotus actress spilled: “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

With regards to the wait for their first album since 2022's Born Pink, Lisa said: “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

BLACKPINK are also due to kick off their Deadline World Tour on July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.



