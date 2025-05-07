John Lydon blasts 'enemy' Kneecap after Sex Pistols comparisons Punk rock pioneer John Lydon has criticised controversial Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap amid fierce backlash. SHARE SHARE John Lydon

The Sex Pistols legend - who rose to fame as part of the anti-establishment punk rock pioneers - has responded after the Irish hip-hop trio have been compared to the 'Anarchy in the UK' band following a string of controversies.

Recently, footage surfaced from a 2023 gig in London where a member of the group allegedly said: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

During an interview on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', John was asked about the controversy the video sparked, and said: "And no doubt done so, to do so.

"But if you're advocating the death of another human being, then you have no cause whatsoever. You are my enemy from here on in for the rest of your mediocre existence.

"You shouldn't be talking like that, you shouldn't be making enemies of your fellow human beings.

"Other than that, maybe they need a bloody good kneecapping!"

Public Image Ltd singer John suggested the group - made up of Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí - are trying to follow a model created by The Pistols of causing controversy for attention.

He said: "I think they're following what they think is the Sex Pistols route.

"It's helpful isn't it, when you get the Financial Times propping you up.

"In a weird way, The Pistols - we were celebrated in money business papers, publications."

John was quick to point out that while outlets like the Financial Times believed they were "humiliating" the Pistols with their criticism, they were actually helping their cause.

Asked if his band were "propped up" by the FT, he added: "No, certainly not, they thought they were humiliating us.

"But now that's become a format, hasn't it? That's what happens."

His comments come as Kneecap's comments are under investigation by UK counter-terrorism officers.

The Metropolitan Police revealed they were assessing both the MP video and another from November 2024 when the band allegedly said: "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at another London concert.

In response to the backlash, Kneecap said in a statement: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.

"An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.”

Last week, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On April 22, we were alerted to an online video believed to originate from a music event in London in November 2024.

"Subsequently, we received information about another video, thought to be from a separate event in London in November 2023.

"Both videos have been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for review by specialized officers, who have concluded that there are sufficient grounds for further investigation regarding potential offenses linked to these videos.

"The investigation is currently being conducted by officers from the Metropolitan's Counter Terrorism Command, and inquiries are ongoing."

Kneecap later issued an apology to the families of murdered MPs but claimed the clip had been “exploited and weaponised”.

