John Lydon has a Swift change of heart: After calling Taylor Swift 'dull', he now wants to collaborate

Punk icon John Lydon fancies a collaboration with Taylor Swift - despite branding her "dull" in the past.

The former Sex Pistols frontman and Public Image ltd bandleader made it clear he was no fan of the 'All Too Well' singer in February, but he's had a swift change of heart, and said he'd love to work with her.

In a new interview with The Mirror, he said: “Those that do that kind of music, like Taylor, they do it very well.

“She deserves a go at me. Imagine that duet?”

Taking part in NME's Does Rock N Roll Kill Braincells?! series earlier this year, he ranted: "There’s a whole history of that kind of singer in America: the pop teenage trivia thing. What she’s grown into is too elaborate and she’s trapped by not meaning to annoy her fanbase – oh f*** off!

“No really, it’s just daft. She’s got no place to go, so it’s gone into swishy ballroom-gown vibe. She’s going to be another one of those that ends up in Vegas, because that’s the only place left and that’s no future at all, is it?”

Lady Gaga also caught shade from Lydon with the 'Anarchy in the U.K.' rocker insisting he doesn't like the 'Poker Face' singer and 'A Star Is Born' actress as a "human being."

He said: “She’s (Lady Gaga) acting in films, and I don’t like her as a human being. I don’t think she projects anything healthy. I don’t feel any soul. I don’t feel her heart in it. It seems a shame. She should have another side to her."



