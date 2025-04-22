Lady Gaga extends MAYHEM Ball Tour with seven new US dates Lady Gaga has extended the 'MAYHEM Ball Tour' with seven additional California concerts. SHARE SHARE Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM Ball Tour' just got extended by seven dates

Lady Gaga has added seven shows to the US leg of the 'MAYHEM Ball Tour'.

Mother Monster will play an additional three concerts at San Francisco's Chase Center on July 22, 24 and 26.

The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker will also play further dates at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on July 28 and 29, and August 1 and 2.

A general sale for both locations takes place on April 28 at 12pm local time. A pre-sale will be held four days earlier on April 24 via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

The jaunt includes dates in the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

Fans were left gobsmacked by the hefty prices when tickets went on sale. with one fan remarking on X/Twitter: "Lady Gaga needs to be arrested for her tour prices that is criminal."

On Live Nation, standard tickets for London were reportedly £313.65, while on Ticketmaster the starting price was £212.60.

Responding to the disappointment from fans, a Ticketmaster spokesperson told LADbible: "Ticketmaster does not use any form of algorithmic or surge pricing, which changes prices automatically in response to consumer demand. Ticketmaster also does not use any form of differential pricing by which the price of a ticket will depend on the characteristics or behaviour of the purchaser."

Gaga recently revealed she didn’t intend to tour this year in support of her latest LP ‘Mayhem’.

She wrote on social media: “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.”