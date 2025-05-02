Kneecap tease new song amid backlash and counter-terrorism investigation Kneecap are preparing to release a new song amid their ongoing backlash. SHARE SHARE Kneecap are preparing to release a new song amid the backlash against their political statements

Kneecap are preparing to release their first song since they faced a backlash.

The Irish hip-hop trio's resurfaced "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" and "kill your local MP" video footage is currently under investigation by UK counter-terrorism officers.

While they also courted controversy when they ended their performance at Coachella in Indio, California in April with a 'Free Palestine' message as they criticised the US government's funding of Israel's ongoing attacks.

They had their message cut from the livestream of their performance, but the live show itself featured a projection which read: "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. F*** Israel Free Palestine."

This led to music mogul Sharon Osbourne calling for the band to have their right to enter the US revoked for "incorporating aggressive political statements,” which they denied.

The band - comprising Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí - have had shows cancelled as a result, including in Cornwall, Plymouth, Portsmouth and Germany.

However, they are still billed to play Glastonbury in June.

Teasing new music on Friday (02.05.25), the band wrote on X: "New track coming soon....stay tuned...lock down your aerial."

The Metropolitan Police announced it is assessing the controversial clips that have added to the backlash the Irish hip-hop trio is already facing over their Coachella messaging.

In a clip from a concert in November 2023, a band member is alleged to have said: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."

Another piece of footage resurfaced of a member of the band allegedly saying, "Up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a concert in London.

In response to the backlash, Kneecap said in a statement: “Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action.”

On Thursday (01.05.25), the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On April 22, we were alerted to an online video believed to originate from a music event in London in November 2024.

"Subsequently, we received information about another video, thought to be from a separate event in London in November 2023.

"Both videos have been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for review by specialized officers, who have concluded that there are sufficient grounds for further investigation regarding potential offenses linked to these videos.

"The investigation is currently being conducted by officers from the Metropolitan's Counter Terrorism Command, and inquiries are ongoing."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for Kneecap to be banned over the footage.

Kneecap later issued an apology to the families of murdered MPs but claimed the clip had been “exploited and weaponised”.

This week, a group of notable musicians - including fellow Irish band Fontaines D.C. - signed a letter by Kneecap's record label Heavenly Recordings defending their “artistic freedom of expression”.

IDLES, Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Enter Shikari, English Teacher, The Pogues, Lankum, Toddla T, Sleaford Mods and Thin Lizzy have also signed the letter.

Plus, Annie Mac, Bicep, Bob Vylan, Dexys, Shirley Manson, Soft Play and The Mary Wallopers.



