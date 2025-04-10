Ocean Colour Scene singer Simon Fowler thanks fans for 'sticking with us' Ocean Colour Scene's tour came to Plymouth Pavilions on Tuesday night (08.04.25) and during the set singer Simon Fowler thanked their fans for sticking with the Britpop band for the past 35 years. SHARE SHARE Ocean Colour Scene singer Simon Fowler / © AVALON

Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler thanked their fans for sticking with them for the past 35 years as they performed at Plymouth Pavilions on Tuesday night (10.04.25).

The Britpop band brought their UK and Ireland tour to South West England this week and the 59-year-old singer took a moment to acknowledge the amazing musical journey the rockers have been on for over three decades.

He said: "It's been 35 years, thank you for sticking with us."

The group's setlist was packed with their greatest hits and highlights included 'The Circle', 'Hundred Mile High City' and 'The Riverboat Song'.

The gig also featured fan favourite B-sides 'Mrs. Jones' and 'Robin Hood', which Fowler performed solo on acoustic guitar.

At one point, Fowler teased he was going to perform a cover of Oasis classic 'Wonderwall' by playing a few chords from the song before stopping and sharing a wry smile with the audience.

Ocean Colour Scene - also comprised of Steve Craddock, Oscar Harrison and Raymond Meade - performed a raucous version of 'Get Away' before departing the stage.

They returned to a rapturous reception for their encore and they closed the gig with 1996 single 'The Day We Caught the Train' which prompted a mass singalong in the crowd.

Ocean Colour Scene's tour of UK and Ireland continues throughout the rest of the month and ends on 26 April at Belfast Ulster Hall.

Head to www.oceancolourscene.com for more information and tickets.

Meanwhile, Fowler recently paid tribute to TV presenter Chris Evans for helping the band break into the charts by choosing 'The Riverboat Song' to feature on his Channel 4 series 'TFI Friday'.

Appearing on the 'The XS Noize Podcast', he said: "It ['The Riverboat Song'] went in at 15. Chris Evans played it for two weeks on his morning radio show, it was the record of the week. Then the album came out and went in at number two. We never, ever expected that in a million years.

"That's one of our signatures now. And it's one of the signatures for the '90s because of Chris' show. It is true without Chris none of this would've happened - Saint Chris of Ocean Colour Scene. Lovely bloke. Every time I see him it's like we're still best buddies."

Ocean Colour Scene - Plymouth Pavilions setlist:

The Circle

I Just Need Myself

You've Got it Bad

One for the Road

Families

Fleeting Mind

July

Up on the Downside

So Low

Profit in Peace

Hundred Mile High City

Mrs. Jones

Emily Chambers

She's Been Writing

The Riverboat Song

Better Day

Drive Away

Get Blown Away

Travellers Tune

Get Away

Encore:

Robin Hood

The Day We Caught the Train