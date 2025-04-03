'He's Saint Chris of Ocean Colour Scene...' Simon Fowler thanks Chris Evans for making the band a success Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler says the Britpop band has Chris Evans to thank for their success in the 1990s due him choosing their single 'The Riverboat Song' to feature on his Channel TV show 'TFI Friday'. SHARE SHARE Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler

Ocean Colour Scene singer Simon Fowler says the band have TV presenter Chris Evans to thank for their success.

The Britpop band broke into the charts in a big way in 1996 with their second studio album 'Moseley Shoals' which reached number two on the UK album chart and spawned four hit singles.

One of those singles, 'The Riverboat Song', was chosen by Evans to feature in his Channel 4 television show 'TFI Friday', which featured celebrity interviews and live music.

'The Riverboat Song' was used as the walk on music for guests and Evans was a frequent champion of Ocean Colour Scene, with them being the first band to play on the show, performing that track.

Simon, 59, admits that Chris' support played a major role in them breaking into the mainstream, especially his decision to make 'The Riverboat Song' his record of the week on his 'BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show'.

Appearing on the 'The XS Noize Podcast', he said: "It ['The Riverboat Song'] went in at 15. Chris Evans played it for two weeks on his morning radio show, it was the record of the week. Then the album came out and went in at number two. We never, ever expected that in a million years.

"That's one of our signatures now. And it's one of the signatures for the '90s because of Chris' show. It is true without Chris none of this would've happened - Saint Chris of Ocean Colour Scene. Lovely bloke. Every time I see him it's like we're still best buddies."

Ocean Colour Scene received a lot of support from Paul Weller and Oasis brothers Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher early in their career, with the trio of musicians all being fans of the group and inviting them on tour with them.

But Simon insists it was Chris' support on his radio show and via 'TFI Friday' that introduced the band to the masses.

He added: "Noel, Liam and Paul had been really supportive and great, and fun to be with, but without Chris it wouldn't have happened."

Ocean Colour Scene - also comprised of guitarist Steve Craddock, drummer Oscar Harrison and Raymond Meade - are currently on a tour of UK and Ireland and Simon says their audience is now packed with teenagers who grew up listening to the band's albums due to their parents.

Simon is also thankful to Noel, 57, and Liam, 52, for burying the hatchet are announcing their 'Oasis Live '25' reunion tour because it has sparked a renewed interested in the Britpop music scene of the '90s, of which Ocean Colour Scene were at the forefront.

He said: "We now get kids at the front who are 15, 16, and behind them are their parents, who were 15 and 16 when they used to come and see us. Then at the back you've got the old hippies, sort of near the exits in case they get palpitations or something and can make a quick exit.

"It's from cradle to grave our demographic. It's quite great. I think the kids they grew up on their parents' record collections. I think you're seeing the same thing with the Oasis ticket sales. All the middle aged people are going, 'What are all these kids buying the tickets up first? How dare they!' Well they've grown up listening to their parents' record collection.

"I suppose the Oasis news has galvanised an interest in that era. You've got Cast, they're still great, Richard Ashcroft is still going strong, still playing big places."

Ocean Colour Scene wrap up their tour on April 26 at the Ulster Hall in Belfast.

For more information and tickets head to www.oceancolourscene.com





