King Crimson's Robert Fripp suffers heart attack Robert Fripp suffered a heart attack last week and subsequently had two stents fitted. SHARE SHARE Robert Fripp suffered a heart attack last week after mistaking chest pains and acid reflux

King Crimson's Robert Fripp has suffered a heart attack.

The 78-year-old rock legend was rushed to a hospital in Bergamo, Italy, last week, after flying over for a planned performance as part of the Orchestra Of Crafty Guitarists event at Castione della Presolana.

After suffering chest pains and what he assumed was acid reflux, the musician oragnised to meet with a doctor, but was rushed to hospital, and subsequently underwent two emergency surgeries to have stents fitted after being diagnosed with a trifurcated artery.

On his and wife Toyah Willcox's Upbeat Moments video posted on Sunday (11.05.25), Robert quipped: “I was in A+E not quite knowing what was going on other than I knew they were going to do something, and an orderly came along and shaved my balls.

“Now the dear man, I really didn’t wish his job on him at that point. Now this is the thing. So you’re concerned with my heart, fine. What are you doing shaving my balls?”

As a result of the medical emergency, the couple postponed their 'Sunday Lunch' YouTube series.

Robert will now take the next six to eight weeks recuperating.

He added that he still managed to helm the Guitar Circle show at Castione della Presolana after his surgeries.

Robert noted: “It was stunning. The audience were prepped with orchestral manoeuvres and it really was a magical event for me."

The guitarist is the only surviving member of legendary prog rock group King Crimson.

He has been married to fellow music star Toyah Willcox since 1986.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the pair uploaded short, humorous videos to YouTube, including covers of popular songs as part of 'Sunday Lunch'.