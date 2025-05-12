Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes to welcome twins with wife Oli Sykes's wife Alissa is pregnant with the couple's twins. SHARE SHARE Oli Sykes is set to become a father for the first time... to twins

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes is set to welcome twins.

The 'Kool Aid' rocker and his wife Alissa Salls (Alissic) announced over the weekend that they are set to become parents for the first time.

The couple shared a video revealing the genders of their unborn babies and captioned the post "dois", number two in Alissa's native Portuguese.

Oli, 38, and Alissa, 27, then shared that they are having a boy and a girl by biting into cupcakes with blue and pink icing inside.

Alissa laughed: “This is twin one, genuine."

After she bit into the pink cake, Oli beamed: “F****** hell, we’re having a baby girl!”

Then it was time for the rock star to take a bite of his cupcake, which had blue icing.

Oli was overcome and kept saying "no f****** way."

The emotional couple hugged and Oli wiped his wife's tears away.

Oli married his second wife, model-and-musician Alissa, in 2017.

The 'Can You Feel My Heart' singer divorced first wife, Hannah Pixie Snowdon, in 2016, after less than a year of marriage.

Oli previously shared how his heartbreak from his split from Hannah, who he claimed cheated on him, influenced his songwriting on the metalcore group's 2019 album 'Amo'.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I found out about the affair because her emails were open one day. It was a huge shock. It messed with my head. I was like a zombie for a while and I was more worried about my ex than myself because I could see she was going through a hard time dealing with what they had done. There wasn't really a lot of anger at first. But then that turned into denial and almost blaming me for everything

"That was when it got bad because I'd kept my mouth shut for this whole time and tried to help this person through it, but now she's trying to drag me down because she can't cope ... Jordan kept saying to me all the time, 'Why aren't you writing about this?' So I decided to write about it but not be angry."



