Pendulum announce UK tour dates for November 2025 ahead of new album Inertia Pendulum are set to bring Inertia to life onstage this November. SHARE SHARE Pendulum are hitting the road later this year in support of their comeback album Inertia

Pendulum have announced a November UK tour in support of their forthcoming album, Inertia.

Following a monumental headline show at Milton Keynes Bowl on August 9, the electronic rock band will bring their frenetic energy to London’s O2 Brixton Academy on November 6, with further dates in Edinburgh, Bristol, Wolverhampton, and Manchester.

Inertia, their first full-length in 15 years, is set to drop on August 22 via Mushroom Music.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance as the band unleashes tracks from Inertia, alongside their greatest hits, at the five shows.

Tickets will go on general sale Friday, August 15, with more details and pre-sale information available here.

The follow-up to 2010's Immersion features guest appearances from Bullet For My Valentine, Wargasm, AWOLNATION, Scarlxrd, Joey Valence and Brae, and Hybrid Minds.

The creation of Inertia began in 2020, when frontman Rob Swire, seeking to define what Pendulum means in its current era, set to work on the album, following the blueprint laid out in 2021’s Elemental and 2023’s Anima EPs. The new album represents Pendulum’s bold new direction, as the band evolves while staying true to their roots.

Pendulum UK tour dates:

November

Sat 1st – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

Mon 3rd – Bristol, The Prospect Building

Tue 4th – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Thu 6th – London, O2 Brixton Academy

Sun 9th – Manchester, Depot Mayfield



