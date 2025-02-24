Biffy Clyro are set to rock Cornwall's Eden Project Biffy Clyro are the latest additions to the Eden Sessions in Cornwall. SHARE SHARE Biffy Clyro are set to rock the Eden Sessions in Cornwall this summer

Biffy Clyro are set to rock Cornwall's Eden Project this summer.

The Scottish rockers - comprising Simon Neil and James and Ben Johnston - will play the Eden Sessions at the tourist attraction on July 10, with support from Nova Twins.

Rita Broe, the managing director of Eden Sessions, commented: “Biffy are one of the most exciting and celebrated British rock bands of recent years and we can’t wait to see them play against the backdrop of the Eden Project Biomes.

“Biffy always rank highly among bands people would like to see at the Eden Sessions so it’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring them to Cornwall for the first time.”

The 'Many of Horror' group also have a series of other festival dates this year, including Rock Am Ring, TRNSMT and Rock For People.

Meanwhile, the trio have been teasing fans with clips on social media and appear to have been working on something in Berlin.

The first video was captioned: "Back at it..."

The band's last studio album was 2021's 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After', which reached number four in the UK.

Head here for ticket information and to see who else is playing the Eden Sessions.




