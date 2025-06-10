BTS' RM and V tease K-pop boy band's return after being discharged from South Korean military RM and V are the latest members of BTS to finish their mandatory military service. SHARE SHARE RM and V were discharged from mandatory military service in South Korea on June 10

BTS' RM and V have been discharged from the South Korean military and teased the K-pop group's return.

Both stars were enlisted for mandatory service on December 11, 2023, and completed their stint on Tuesday (10.06.25).

The pair were greeted by fans at the military base and even saluted the crowd, while they teased a "really cool performance" when the boy band returns.

