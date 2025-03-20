Erykah Badu preparing first album in 15 years Erykah Badu has revealed she is hard at work on her first album since 2010. SHARE SHARE Erykah Badu is busy preparing her first studio album in 15 years

The 54-year-old neo-soul icon "can't wait" to share her long-awaited follow-up to 2010's 'New Amerykah Part II: Return of the Ankh', which will be produced by Eminem and Kendrick Lamar's producer, The Alchemist.





The 'On and On' singer further explained that the length between her album is because she is focused on her live performances.





She told Billboard: "I tour eight months out of the year for the past 25 years. That’s what I do. I am a performance artist. I am not a recording artist. I come from the theatre.”





Performing for fans is like “therapy” for Badu.





She continued: “It’s the immediate reaction between you and the audience and the immediate feeling. The point where you become one living, breathing organism with people. That’s what I live for. It’s my therapy. And theirs, too. We’re in it together. And I like the idea that it happens only once.”





Last year, Badu made a guest appearance on Jamie xx's track 'F.U.' on the deluxe vinyl edition of his LP 'In Waves'.





In 2022, she featured on BTS star RM's debut solo album 'Indigo' on the opening track, 'Yun'.