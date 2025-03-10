Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan gives Jessie Reyez' 1979 interpolation seal of approval Billy Corgan has praised Jessie Reyez as "so incredibly talented" after she interpolated a Smashing Pumpkins song into her latest single. SHARE SHARE Jessie Reyez gets the seal of approval of Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan after interloping 1979





Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan is "honoured and touched" after R'n'B star Jessie Reyez interpolated the alternative band's track '1979' on her new single, 'Psilocybin and Daisies'.

The 33-year-old Canadian star has shared the latest in a slew of singles from her upcoming thirds studio album, 'Paid In Memories'; a starry collection the features the likes of Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, and Miguel.

Giving his seal of approval, Corgan, 57, said in a statement: “I’m very honoured and touched that Jessie would choose to build something so new and beautiful from the bones of one of my songs. She’s so incredibly talented, and has that effortless, honest quality in the voice that I’d admire in the best singers."

Reyez added: "Some music is indisputably timeless. To be able to cheat and get an ingredient from a timeless song and contribute it to my own is an industry hack that I’d be dumb not to use. Thanks to Billy for blessing me. Thanks to The Smashing Pumpkins. Thanks to mushrooms. And thanks to me.”

'1979' was released in 1996 and is coming-of-age tale about Corgan's transition to adolescence.

'Psilocybin and Daisies' follows 'Goliath', 'Just Like That' with Ari Lennox, 'Ridin'' with Lil Wayne, 'Shut Up' with Big Sean and the Miguel-featuring 'Jeans'.

'Paid In Memories' - the follow-up to 2022's much-lauded 'Yessie' - is released on March 28.







