Coldplay’s next project might be BRAT-inspired Chris Martin has revealed he's been inspired by Charli XCX while thinking of what's next for Coldplay musically. SHARE SHARE Chris Martin reveals he's been inspired by Charli XCX's music

Chris Martin has named Charli XCX as one of the artists inspiring him as he thinks about what Coldplay’s next move is.

The frontman of the Yellow hitmakers credited Charli XCX for showing him the power music has in “making you feel alive and connected".

He continued to gush about the singer, who dominated pop music with her critically acclaimed LP, Brat, in the official programme for the band’s Music Of The Spheres world tour, as seen by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

He wrote: “So, for example, if I see Charli xcx doing Von dutch and I think, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever seen’, I’m also like ‘OK, right, what are we going to do next?’"

Coldplay’s last release was in October with their 10th studio album, Moon Music.

This comes after Chris has claimed the group will stop making records after their 12th LP, despite bandmate Guy Berryman insisting the band is far from retirement.

To read the full story, click here.