Brocarde reunites with Korn's Ray Luzier for new music Brocarde and Korn's Ray Luzier have new music on the way

Korn's Ray Luzier and Brocarde have new music on the way

Brocarde is teaming up with Korn’s Ray Luzier on new music.

The rock singer was seen catching up with the nu-metal group's drummer backstage at Download Festival last month, where Korn headlined on Sunday night and Brocarde was filming interviews for her website, brocarde.com.

Luzier, who has previously praised Brocarde’s powerful voice and theatrical style, will play drums on several of her upcoming tracks. The collaboration marks the latest chapter in their creative partnership – Luzier previously featured on Brocarde’s track Love Me ’Til I’m Beautiful and has since continued to champion her sound.

Speaking online, Brocarde thanked Luzier for encouraging her to keep writing and creating music, stating: “When I wrote Identity Theft I was quite lost in the world.

“There was an anger there, a deep frustration with pretty much everything – I can hear my frustration penetrating through the lyrics.”

The music video for Brocarde’s latest single Identity Theft was filmed inside one of the UK’s most haunted prisons, and sees her giving birth to a baby alien – and reportedly attracted some paranormal attention of its own. The ghostly spectres of the Kray Twins were allegedly spotted during the shoot, “head banging” along to the track.

Famed for her theatrical songwriting and deep-rooted passion for horror and heavy sounds, Brocarde keeps redefining creative limits. While last year saw her chasing spirits during a ghost hunt at Download Festival’s Avalanche Stage, this time around her backstage encounters were alive and kicking.

Ray Luzier said he was drawn to Brocarde’s “unique” voice and praised her ability to fuse aggression, sweetness, and theatricality in her music. Their collaboration is expected to feature on Brocarde’s upcoming debut album, which is currently in its final stages of production.

Brocarde’s single Identity Theft is out now.