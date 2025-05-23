A degree in Taylor Swift... 10 musicians who are the subject of university courses
A degree in Taylor Swift... 10 musicians who are the subject of university courses
Adults in the UK were offered the chance to take part in a college course to brush up on their Taylor Swift knowledge ahead of her concerts in Britain last summer.
However, she is not the only musician to have a unique place in academia – as many artists have all had educational courses dedicated to them.
Our full list of these instances can be found here.