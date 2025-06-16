In Pictures: Charli xcx brings her PARTYGIRL all-dayer to LIDO Festival 2025 Charli xcx brought Brat Summer to London's Victoria Park. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx rocked London's LIDO Festival at the weekend

Charli xcx presented PARTYGIRL in London's Victoria Park on Saturday, June 14, as part of the inaugural LIDO Festival.

Special guests included Bladee and A. G. Cook.

Charli xcx’s own curated festival with: Gesaffelstein, 070 Shake, The Japanese House, Kelly Lee Owens, Rose Grey, The Dare with surprise guest PinkPantheress, Magdalena Bay + more played the Brat Summer event.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg also made a surprise appearance to perform the viral Apple TikTok dance.

© Henry Redcliffe





© Henry Redcliffe

The Dare and PinkPantheress © @bufola



