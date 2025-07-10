Bob Vylan warn fans to stop chant that can get the band 'in trouble' after Glasto controversy Bob Vylan have told fans to stop chanting "death, death to the IDF" at their concerts. SHARE SHARE Bob Vylan want fans to stop chanting against the IDF

Bobby Vylan has warned fans not to chant "death, death to the IDF" at Bob Vylan concerts - as it could get him in "trouble".

Gig-goers did just that when the controversial group played The 100 Club in London on Wednesday night (09.07.25), after Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal investigation into the 34-year-old lead singer’s same onstage chant about Israel's military during their set at Glastonbury last month.

The band’s protest on the West Holts stage prompted a flurry of criticism from political leaders, Jewish organisations, and members of the public.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “There is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech,” and demanded an explanation from the BBC.

Glastonbury Festival organisers said they were “appalled” by the comments, stating the performance had “crossed the line”.

According to a statement from Avon and Somerset Police posted on X, video and audio footage from the performances of both Bob Vylan and Kneecap frontman Mo Chara were reviewed.

The force said: “Following the completion of that assessment process we have decided further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken.”

It added: “This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage.”

At this week's gig, Bobby told fans "you are going to get me in trouble, apparently every other chant is fine but yous will get me in trouble (sic)".

He then led a call to "Free Palestine" and vowed to never be silenced.

He said: "I am pretty tired. It's been a busy week; been a busy couple of days do you know what I mean? Just putting out fires you know?

"We never ever could have imagined that we would create a conversation that needed to be created and needed to be had.

"It kind of feels like we have completed punk rock just a little bit. We set the game on the hardest level and just went f****** let's just go all in, shall we?"

Since causing outrage, the band's 2024 album Humble As The Sun re-entered several Official UK Album charts, proving they have a loyal following.

He went on: "What is happening over there is an absolute mess, it is f****** criminal what is happening to these people, they are now being concentrated into camps.

"They have been trying to silence us, they thought that this would shut us up, but the album is back in the charts.

"We just want to see the liberation of the Palestinian people. That's it. I don't think it's too crazy a thing to ask. I don't think it's a violent thing to ask, right? The liberation of the Palestinian people from a tyrannical f****** oppressor. That's all we want.

"But until then - free, free Palestine.

"Each and every single time, they will not f****** silence us."

At the end of the show, the anonymous duo - also including drummer Bobbie Vylan - held up a Palestinian flag.

Bobby asserted: "We are a loving band, we love you lot for being here with us. We love the Palestinian people.

"Their strength, their resilience, their ability to keep on going in the face of it all is a beautiful and inspiring thing. So as hard as this week may have been for us, it has been nothing in comparison to what the Palestinian people are going through right now.

"That is where the attention should be. That is where the focus should be. That is where these politicians and media outlets should be focusing their attention right now, not on the words or the actions of a f****** punk band. It is ridiculous and it only speaks to the ridiculous state of this country right now."

Bob Vylan were dropped by their representation at United Talent Agency following internal discussions, and also had their US visas revoked.