Lewis Capaldi vows to Survive on powerful comeback single Lewis Capaldi is back with new music amid speculation he's set to play a surprise set at Glastonbury - two years after his set was plagued by vocal tics. SHARE SHARE Lewis Capaldi vows to Survive on his powerful comeback single

Lewis Capaldi has returned with the powerful new song Survive.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker has made a triumphant return with the moving song, having been on a break from the spotlight since breaking down on the Glastonbury stage in June 2023, after vocal tics plagued his singing - a symptom of the neurological disorder Tourette's syndrome.

The 28-year-old star belts on the tearjerking ballad: "I've still got something to give/Though it hurts sometimes/I'm gonna get up and live/Until the day that I die/I swear to God, I'll survive."

Declaring his return amid much speculation that he will return to Glastonbury this weekend, Lewis wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a while…”

Lewis has made a gradual return to performing live, having got up onstage at a charity concert in Edinburgh in May.

The Pointless singer - whose second album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent, went to No.1 in the UK charts in 2023 - announced he needed to spend more time focusing on his "mental and physical health" after his last Glastonbury set.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media at the time, he said: "First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it become obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."





This article originally appeared on BANG Premier.