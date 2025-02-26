Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO' music video costume sells for $88,900 in LA wildfires auction Items belonging to some of the biggest stars on the planet have raised an incredible sum for the charities supporting those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California. SHARE SHARE Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO' music video ensemble rocked the charity sale, raking in $88,900

Chappell Roan's 'HOT TO GO!' music video outfit has sold for $88,900 at an auction to raise funds for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Items belonging to the likes of Dave Grohl, Sabrina Carpenter, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and more have raised an incredible sum of money for those impacted by the devastation.

The Give A Frock auction by Give A F*** Los Angeles and Julien’s Auctions concluded on Tuesday (25.02.25), with all profits raised going to organisations providing support to those in need, including One Voice, Altadena Girls, Friends in Deed, and Pasadena Humane Society.

The ‘Pink Pony Club’ hitmaker’s ensemble went for 88 times the estimate.

Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend Grohl’s Signed Epiphone DG-335 Pelham Blue Signature Model Electric Guitar also exceeded its estimation, selling for $50,800.

The Beastie Boys’ rare, personalised Adidas 2004 ‘To The 5 Boroughs Tour’ tracksuits brought in $38,100.

Sabrina’s polka dot outfit from the ‘Taste’ video went for $22,225 and her ‘Alaia Hooded Blue Velvet Mini-Dress’ fetched $34,925.

Hayley’s ‘This Is Why’ music video outfit sold for $16,250 20, despite only having an estimate of $800, while her ensemble worn supporting Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras Tour’ stop in Warsaw, Poland last year went for $13,000, having only been expected to make around $600.

Elsewhere, Shirley Manson’s polka dot dress from Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’ music video made $31,750, while Charli XCX’s 2024 ‘Sweat Tour’ bridal-Inspired outfit raised $22,225.

Almost 80 items were sold, including memorabilia owned by the likes of Billie Eilish, Cher, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auctions, commented: “We are thrilled with today’s wildly successful auction and beyond grateful and overwhelmed by the support of all of the stars, who unified together to give us their most iconic frocks and pieces to rock for a good cause.

“Give a Frock’s white glove result demonstrated the immense desire and value of owning these pieces of pop culture greatness as super fans clamoured for all of these incredible items, each as stunning and sensational as the next one from the likes of Chappell Roan, Dave Grohl, the Beastie Boys and more.”











