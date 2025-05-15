Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful visual film set for one-night-only screenings Miley Cyrus's 'Something Beautiful Film' is set to screen for one-night-only in cinemas in the US and beyond. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' film is heading to cinemas for one-night-only

Miley Cyrus' 'Something Beautiful' visual film is heading to theaters for one night only.

The film that shares a name with the 'Midnight Sky' singer's upcoming album of the same name will air in cinemas in North America on June 12 and internationally June 27.

The theatrical release follows one week after its world premiere on June 6 at Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Miley said: “Something Beautiful is my dream project come true—fashion, film, and original music coexisting in harmony. My co-creators are all geniuses in their own right: from the masters of sound, Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, to one of cinema’s most unique directors, Panos Cosmatos serving as a producer. Each collaborator has used their expertise to make this fantasy a reality.”

The pop star's ninth studio album of the same name arrives on May 30.

The 32-year-old singer dropped 'More to Lose', the second track from the record last week, and she explained she was keen to record it in a "singular take" to keep it sounding "meaningful and emotional".

In a video interview posted to Instagram, she said: “On a song like ‘More to Lose,’ I try to keep it a singular take. I add my harmonies, ad-libs at the end, but it’s really a song that’s more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection.

“I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to feel perfect, I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional.”

Miley also shared a clip from the video, in which she sang in a long sparkly dress.

She captioned the post with the lyrics she sang in the video.

She wrote: "I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose."

Miley performed the song at a private pre-Met Gala event in New York City this month, for which she noted some of her "exes" were in attendance.

Speaking to the crowd, Miley said: “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes."

Miley's exes include ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, plus Cody Simpson, Stella Maxwell, Nick Jonas, Kaitlynn Carter, however, it's not clear who was in the crowd.



