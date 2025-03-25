Miley Cyrus announces Something Beautiful visual film coming this June Miley Cyrus is set to release a visual film to accompany her new album 'Something Beautiful'. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus will release her new album 'Something Beautiful' on May 30

This week, the pop star announced the release date of her ninth studio effort, which promises a "bold aesthetic and visual storytelling", by sharing the striking album cover by fashion photograph Glen Luchford - known for his work with supermodel Kate Moss - in which she is wearing vintage 1997 Thierry Mugler couture and appears like an ice queen with an icicle headpiece.





The hotly anticipated record - the follow-up to 2023's Grammy nominated 'Endless Summer Vacation', which featured the mega-hit 'Flowers' - boasts 13 tracks and is set for release on May 30.





Alongside the artwork, a statement on the singer's Instagram read: "Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.





"Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."

The 'Malibu' singer has since announced a visual film, co-produced and co-directed by Miley, set to premiere in June.

Check out the trailer for the album below:





She shared on her Instagram: "Miley Cyrus debuts the official trailer for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album, featuring 13 original tracks, is executive produced by Miley and Shawn Everett.

"Alongside the trailer, Miley announces the album’s accompanying visual film, arriving in June– Something Beautiful. The film, produced by Miley, XYZ, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Columbia Records and Live Nation, is directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

"Something Beautiful will showcase Miley in a striking visual narrative, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen, and Alaïa."

Cyrus previously teased that her new album has been inspired by Pink Floyd’s 'The Wall' and described it as a "healing" record.





She told Harper's Bazaar: "My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.





"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.





"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."