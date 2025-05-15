'This is very much the last time around' Oasis have 'no plans' to release new music 'This is very much the last time around' Oasis have 'no plans' to release new music SHARE SHARE Oasis have 'no plans' to release new music

Oasis have "no plans" to release new music.

The Britpop legends will return to the stage on July 4th to kick off 'Oasis Live '25', their first tour in 16 years, but the group's co-manager Alec McKinlay insisted this isn't the beginning of new releases from the band.

