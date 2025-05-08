Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 'to appear' at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert Despite suffering a nasty vocal cord injury, Steven Tyler has been able to perform at some charity gigs. SHARE SHARE Steven Tyler is planning to make an appearance at Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' event

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is to make an appearance at Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' concert.

The 'Sweet Emotion' rockers officially retired from touring last August after frontman Steven suffered a fractured larynx, but he has performed a handful of charity gigs since, including his sixth annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium in February.

And it's now been claimed that the 77-year-old singer will be part of the star-studded lineup at Ozzy Osbourne and co's mammoth charity gig on July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park stadium.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Steven’s injury was so bad and it has been a long road to recovery.

“He still loves performing live and has sung at a couple of charity events after they cancelled the tour.

“Playing at Ozzy’s Back To The Beginning show was an offer he couldn’t turn down and he will be on the line-up this summer.

“They are hoping Aerosmith guitarist] Joe Perry might be joining him too, but the final details are still being ironed out.”

The 'Back To The Beginning' show marks the first time frontman Ozzy has reunited with his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward in 20 years.

Ozzy has struggled with health issues including Parkinson's disease over the last few years, but he is planning to play a short solo set before joining the rest of the group for a Sabbath spectacular.

The singer has admitted he won't be putting on an energetic show and will likely spend most of the gig sitting down, but he's trying his best to be as fit as possible for the big day.

He told the Guardian: "I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough – I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength.

'It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going."

Ozzy's wife Sharon previously insisted the singer's voice is as good as ever despite all of his health problems.

She told The Sun newspaper: "He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this [planned gig].

"Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been."

The lineup also includes Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, and Mastodon.