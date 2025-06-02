WATCH: Robbie Williams kisses fan on lips and duets with Michelle McManus at epic opening night of Britpop Tour Witness the moment Robbie Williams planted a kiss on a fan at his first night of the 'Britpop Tour'. SHARE SHARE Robbie Williams kissed a fan on the lips and performed with Michelle McManus in Edinburgh

Robbie Williams kicked off his 'Britpop Tour' in style.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker performed to 70,000 fans at the opening night of his tour at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (31.05.25).

And one lucky fan got more than she paid for when Robbie wrapped his arms around her and planted a kiss on her lips during his performance of love ballad 'She's the One'.





Robbie also brought out Scottish star Michelle McManus - who won 'Pop Idol' in 2003 - to perform 'Relight My Fire'.







