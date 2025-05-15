Watch: Charli xcx drops party 4 u music video Charli xcx has marked the fifth anniversary of 'How I'm Feeling Now' with a music video for 'party 4 u'. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx has released the music video for 'party 4 u'

Charli xcx has released the official video for 2020's ‘party 4 u’ after going viral on TikTok with in excess of five billion views.

The 'Von Dutch' singer has shared the visual for the 'How I'm Feeling Now' track five years later after it recently racked up views on the video-sharing platform.

The video is an original idea by Charli and is helmed by Mitch Ryan, who is known for his work for Olivia Rodrigo and Rosalia.

The ‘party 4 u’ video celebrates the fifth anniversary of the release of Charli’s acclaimed fourth studio album.

To celebrate the anniversary, a special limited edition pressing of ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on clear glitter vinyl with an exclusive new poster will be available to fans for 72 hours. Available here.

This summer, Charli will take her iconic ‘BRAT’ live show to festivals across Europe including a headline slot on The Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival on June 28.